MP BIZZARE VIDEO: Locals Feed Gulab Jamuns To Donkeys In Hope Of Rains To Battle Drought-Like Situation In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In another bizarre incident, locals were seen feeding Gulab Jamuns to donkeys in a hope to impress Indra Dev (God of Rains) to battle the drought-like situation in Mandsaur. And...guess what? Two days later, the gods showered his blessings and the district received a bountiful rain.

This thankful gesture was preceded by many odd yet hilarious superstitions, like the village head riding a donkey to cremation ground, ploughing fields with donkeys, etc.

A video of the locals feeding two donkeys a plate full of the popular Indian dessert on Saturday is now doing rounds on social media with netizens taking jibe at the odd ritual.

In the video, the donkeys are also seen wearing garlands while chomping on Gulab Jamuns.

One of the users wrote, “Horses are not even getting grass while donkeys are eating Chyawanprash.”

Village head made to sit on donkey

Notably, people and farmers in Mandsaur were worried about the indifference of rain for about twenty days. Ujjaini was also celebrated to persuade ‘angry’ Indra Dev, and a prayer rally was also organised by Sarva Samaj. Two days ago, the villagers of the Chandrapura area ploughed their fields with donkeys after worshipping Kaal Bhairav at the crematorium.

Not only this, the village head was made to sit on a donkey. It is believed that these tricks would cause rain and two days later, it actually rained. Intermittent rains have continued in the district for 24 hours. Overjoyed by this, people fed Gulab Jamuns to the donkeys with the belief that Indradev is now happy.