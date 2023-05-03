MP: Jabalpur farmer grows mango costing Rs 2.7 Lakh per kg, guards it with high security cameras, dogs

Owner Sankalp Singh Parihar |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mangoes are precious to most of us...but how precious? Well, have you heard of a Mango breed that cost Rs 2.7 Lakh per kg!

A farmer in Hinauta village in Jabalpur has grown Japan's--Miyazaki mango that sells for Rs 2.7 lakh per kg in the international market. Not only this, he has grown 26 varieties of mangoes including eight foreign breeds from Nepal, China and America.

And to guard these valuable assets, he has installed hi-tech security cameras on the farm, deployed dogs and watchmen to keep a check.

The owner of the plantation, Sankalp Singh Parihar, said that last year there were several incidents of theft on his farm. To prevent such cases, he opted for high security cameras.

Apart from Miyazaki, his farm also has Jumbo Green Mango, also known as Talala Gir Kesar Mango, Japanese brinjal, Taiyo no Tamango. Kesar Almond Mango from Nepal, Ivory from China, Bala mangifera 'Tommy' Atkins, also known as Black Mango, originated in Florida, USA can also be seen swaying in his farm.

Along with this, along with eight international mango varieties, more than two dozen Indian mango varieties have been planted in this garden.

Further, Sankalp Singh said that this Miyazaki mango of Japan is known as the most expensive mango in the world. It is grown only in the Miyazaki province of Japan. Because of the price in lakhs, it is auctioned in Japan. and costs Rs 2.7 lakh in Indian currency.

The "Ivory '' is found in China, is a 2KG mango. The average weight of this mango ranges from 2 to 3 kg. These mangoes are one foot to one and a half foot long. Its trees start blooming in the month of January and the fruits are ready by the end of June. The weight of their kernels also ranges from 100 to 200 grams. It is bigger than other mangoes and looks different, he added.

Notably, last time due to lapse in the security of mangoes, incidents like theft had to be faced, this is the reason that this time there should not be an incident like before, for which the security system has been improved.

Read Also MP: GST officials raid stone dealers of Jabalpur on suspicion of tax evasion