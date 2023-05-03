MP doctors' strike: 32 surgeries postponed at Bhopal's Hamidia hosp, serious patients lie unattended at corridors of JP hosp; WATCH

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical services were disrupted on Wednesday as 15000 government doctors went on an indefinite strike across the state, starting today.

As many as 32 surgeries have been postponed at Bhopal's Hamidia Hospital alone. Patients suffering from serious diseases were seen waiting at JP hospital. Some patients had to be shifted to private hospitals in Bhopal.

A patient waiting for the doctor at 1250 Hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday amid strike |

The effect of the strike is visible across 13 Government Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, Community Health Centers, Primary Health Centers of Bhopal and Indore.

However, 1500 beds have been reserved to admit patients in hospital attached to LN Medical College and Chirayu Hosptial, according to collector Bhopal Asheesh Singh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Collector Singh, SDM Akash Shrivastava are closely monitoring the situation at government hospitals as doctors staged protests at main gate of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), demanding implementation of the DACP at par with the Central Government.

Dr Rakesh Malviya, president of Shashiya-Ashashkiya Doctors Mahasangh, said, “ The strike will continue as we have received no message from the government side has come for us. We are demanding implementation of DACP.

Notably, the doctors started strike in a phase-wise manner on Monday, when they wore black bands on duty to register their protests. On Tuesday, OPD service were hit as doctors held a two-hour strike.

Following this, a meeting was held at the residence of Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang at around 8 pm on Tuesday. Health Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chowdhary, delegation of doctors' association and Home Minister Narottam Mishra were present in the meeting. Howver, they failed to reach on a concrete solution.