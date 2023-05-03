 MP doctors' strike: Retired, private and AYUSH doctors roped in minimise strike impact on patients in Jabalpur
MP doctors' strike: Retired, private and AYUSH doctors roped in minimise strike impact on patients in Jabalpur

Patients were referred from district hospital to private hospital.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure patients' convenience amid statewide government doctors' strike, the Jabalpur administration has roped in AYUSH, private and even retired doctors as an alternative arrangement.

Almost 113 doctors of Jabalpur are on strike. Serious patients were referred from district hospital to private hospital for treatment.

32 MBBS doctors, 6 visiting doctors, 30 AYUSH doctors and retired doctors were called back for service. 650 beds of nursing homes have also been arranged.

The administration took over 13 private hospitals as an alternative arrangement.

Notably, over 15000 doctors across 13 medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh are on indefinite strike, starting today. Their major demand includes implementation of a dynamic assured career progression (DACP)-- which directly impacts their salaries and promotions.

article-image

Patients feel the pain across MP

The strike's can be felt across Madhya Pradesh.  A 45-year-old man suffering from breathing issues died due to alleged absence of timely medical treatment at Gwalior on Wednesday as doctors staged protest.

As many as 32 surgeries were postponed at Bhopal's Hamidia hospital amid ongoing strike.

article-image

