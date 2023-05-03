Indore: Health services likely to be hit today as govt doctors go on indefinite strike; hosps call pvt, AYUSH doctors

Indore: Health services likely to be hit today as govt doctors to go on indefinite strike | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Planning to visit a government hospital for treatment or consultation today? Don't, as doctors, under the banner of Government and Autonomous Doctors’ Federation, will go on an indefinite state-wide strike on May 3 to press for their demand of a dynamic assured career progression (DACP).

Health services also remained affected for two hours on Tuesday as the doctors stopped working for two hours as a symbolic strike from 11 am to 1 pm at all the government hospitals and health centres.

Work in OPD, consultation, surgery, and other routine services remained affected for two hours and patients had to face trouble in getting the treatment. Pregnant women, who reached Government PC Sethi Hospital and MTH Hospital, had to face the ordeal as they had to wait for hours for treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr Madhav Hasani, convener of the federation, said “Doctors of government health services, medical colleges, ESIC, junior doctors association, and other organisations will go on indefinite strike across the state. We have already informed the government that they will be responsible for any trouble to patients.”

Meanwhile, he said their delegation had a meeting with the government officials on Tuesday but they didn’t get any favourable response from them.

About 10,000 doctors in the state would go on strike and this may likely affect the health services in the state.

Docs of private medical colleges, AYUSH department called

Due to the strike of all government doctors, the medical college administration has claimed that they have called doctors from private hospitals to manage the services till the strike is called off.

“We are calling doctors from private medical colleges to keep the services running smoothly during the strike. We have asked for 70 doctors from private colleges,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that they have asked for 80 doctors from AYUSH department and private hospitals.

“We have asked the private hospitals with less than 50 beds to send one doctor while we are calling two doctors from hospitals with more than 50 beds,” he said.

Jr docs demand relaxation in bond, fees relaxation

The Junior Doctors Association has also extended its support to the indefinite strike of doctors from Wednesday. The association has also raised the demand for relaxation in the rural bond and also demanded to decrease the tuition fees by Rs 50,000 along with three other demands.

Association’s president Dr Nayan Jain, joint president Dr Sagar Agal, vice presidents Dr Deepti Verma, and Dr Vijendra Singh, secretaries Dr Paroma Sinha, Dr Zaiba Tanzeen M, and others also joined the demonstration with the medical teachers, officers on Tuesday.

