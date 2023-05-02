MP to allow 50 state college engineering students to pursue final year at IIT Indore

IIT Indore | File

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh government is working towards a tie-up with the Indian Institute of Technology Indore under which 50 students from engineering colleges in the state will be able to do their final year of BTech course from IIT Indore, an official Tuesday said.

The state government-run Rajiv Gandhi Technological University plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Indore which will allow 50 students from different engineering colleges in MP to pursue their final year from the premiere institute, the official said.

As part of the proposed MOU, the official said, regular teachers of government engineering colleges of the state will also be given the opportunity to do part-time PhD from IIT Indore along with their regular teaching work. An IIT Indore spokesperson said talks are on between the two sides on the draft MoU with the Rajiv Gandhi Technological University but is yet to be finalised