In a first, IIT Bombay celebrates early commencement ceremony

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 02, 2023
Ina first, the IIT Bombay swapped its convocations for an early commencement ceremony, which was attended by nearly 1200 undergraduates, 1000 postgraduates, and 300 PhDs.
IIT Bombay
The ceremony allowed all students to do the commencement walk in front of their batch-mates and family members, however no degrees were awarded to the IITians as they are yet to finish academic requirements.
Renowned Indian nuclear physicist and Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute, Dr. Anil Kakodkar, presided as the Guest of Honour.
IIT Bombay held the commencement as many students are unable to attend convocation since they have already relocated off campus in pursuit of higher education or work prospects by that month.
IIT-B
The degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) was bestowed on Prof. Rohini Godbole, Honorary Professor, Centre for High Energy Physics, IISc Banglore, in recognition of her immense contribution to particle physics and the promotion of science.
IIT-B