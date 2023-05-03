MP doctors' strike: 45-year-old respiratory patient dies due to absence of treatment at Gwalior hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Patient dies in want of treatment at Gwalior hospital amid state-wide doctor's strike | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man suffering from breathing issues died due to alleged absence of timely medical treatment at Gwalior on Wednesday amid doctors' statewide strike.

The patient was admitted at Gwalior division’s biggest Jayarogya Hospital for a week and had been undergoing treatment for serious breathing condition. The patient’s relatives have alleged negligence on the hospital’s part.

Notably, over 15000 doctors across 13 medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh are on indefinite strike, starting today. Their major demand includes implementation of a dynamic assured career progression (DACP)-- which directly impacts their salaries and promotions.

They have even stopped emergency services. Medical services remained disrupted across MP including major cities Bhopal and Indore.

Health services also remained affected for two hours on Tuesday as the doctors stopped working for two hours as a symbolic strike from 11 am to 1 pm at all the government hospitals and health centres.

Divisional commissioner had directed for appropriate arrangements

Seeing the worsening situation, the divisional commissioner had directed the superintendent of Jayarogya Hospital, and the dean of Gajraja Raja Medical College (GRMC) to make appropriate arrangements in advance so that the patients do not have to suffer during the strike.