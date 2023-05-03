 MP doctors' strike: 45-year-old respiratory patient dies due to absence of treatment at Gwalior hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP doctors' strike: 45-year-old respiratory patient dies due to absence of treatment at Gwalior hospital

MP doctors' strike: 45-year-old respiratory patient dies due to absence of treatment at Gwalior hospital

The patient’s relatives have alleged negligence on the hospital’s part.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Patient dies in want of treatment at Gwalior hospital amid state-wide doctor's strike | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old man suffering from breathing issues died due to alleged absence of timely medical treatment at Gwalior on Wednesday amid doctors' statewide strike.

The patient was admitted at Gwalior division’s biggest Jayarogya Hospital for a week and had been undergoing treatment for serious breathing condition. The patient’s relatives have alleged negligence on the hospital’s part.

Notably, over 15000 doctors across 13 medical colleges of Madhya Pradesh are on indefinite strike, starting today. Their major demand includes implementation of a dynamic assured career progression (DACP)-- which directly impacts their salaries and promotions.

They have even stopped emergency services.  Medical services remained disrupted across MP including major cities Bhopal and Indore.

Read Also
MP doctors' strike: 32 surgeries postponed at Bhopal's Hamidia hosp, serious patients lie unattended...
article-image

Health services also remained affected for two hours on Tuesday as the doctors stopped working for two hours as a symbolic strike from 11 am to 1 pm at all the government hospitals and health centres.

Divisional commissioner had directed for appropriate arrangements

Seeing the worsening situation, the divisional commissioner had directed the superintendent of Jayarogya Hospital, and the dean of Gajraja Raja Medical College (GRMC) to make appropriate arrangements in advance so that the patients do not have to suffer during the strike.

Read Also
MP: Health services likely to be hit today as govt doctors go on indefinite strike; hosps call pvt,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP doctors' strike: Retired, private and AYUSH doctors roped in minimise strike impact on patients...

MP doctors' strike: Retired, private and AYUSH doctors roped in minimise strike impact on patients...

MP doctors' strike: 45-year-old respiratory patient dies due to absence of treatment at Gwalior...

MP doctors' strike: 45-year-old respiratory patient dies due to absence of treatment at Gwalior...

MP Board results 2023 to be declared after May 20, result link here

MP Board results 2023 to be declared after May 20, result link here

MP: 'Health facilities should not be affected under any circumstances' CM Chouhan's directive to...

MP: 'Health facilities should not be affected under any circumstances' CM Chouhan's directive to...

MP doctors' strike: 32 surgeries postponed at Bhopal's Hamidia hosp, serious patients lie unattended...

MP doctors' strike: 32 surgeries postponed at Bhopal's Hamidia hosp, serious patients lie unattended...