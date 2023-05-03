MP: GST officials raid stone dealers of Jabalpur on suspicion of tax evasion

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): GST department officials knocked the door of stone traders of Jabalpur on Tuesday night on suspicion of tax evasion.
The search continued till Wednesday morning
Over 50 officials of GST department reached three firms dealing in marble, tiles and granite and conducted searches at their godowns, residences and offices. The team is scanning their balance sheets among other files.
It is suspected that these firms are involved in tax evasion of huge amount.
Read Also
MP: Health services likely to be hit today as govt doctors go on indefinite strike; hosps call pvt,...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)