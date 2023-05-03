 MP: GST officials raid stone dealers of Jabalpur on suspicion of tax evasion
Over 50 officials of GST department reached three firms dealing in marble, tiles and granite

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): GST department officials knocked the door of stone traders of Jabalpur on Tuesday night on suspicion of tax evasion.

The search continued till Wednesday morning

Over 50 officials of GST department reached three firms dealing in marble, tiles and granite and conducted searches at their godowns, residences and offices. The team is scanning their balance sheets among other files.

It is suspected that these firms are involved in tax evasion of huge amount.

article-image

