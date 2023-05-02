MP: Jabalpur-Balaghat route jammed as heavy rainfall washes away bridge over Mankunwar river

Representative Image |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains washed away the newly-repaired bridge (diversion) built on the Mankunwar river on the Balaghat-Lamta to Nainpur road on Monday night.

It has been raining incessantly in Balaghat since last week, raising the water level of the Mankunwar river. The bridge broke as the water started overflowing on the bridge which was already burdened by the heavy rains, according to a Nai Dunia report.

Notably, this is the second such incident in over nine months and has disrupted traffic on other routes including Balaghat to Nainpur, Mandla, Seoni, Kevalari, Jabalpur since Tuesday morning.

Due to heavy rains in Lamta-Changotola area for two-three days, the water level in Mankunwar river increased. This increased water level caused the newly repaired bridge to wash away.

Earlier in August 2022, the bridge was damaged from one end on August 15-16 due to floods in the Mankunwar river owing to incessant rains. Afterwards, with some repair, the bridge was made suitable for vehicular movement.

Vehicular movement stopped

The villagers said that the bridge is years old. It was damaged in the flood for three consecutive days in the month of August. It has been said that last time the foundation of the bridge was weakened due to excessive sand mining from the river, causing one end of the bridge to be damaged.

As of now, till the bridge is repaired again, vehicular movement has been stopped on it and people have to travel on foot.