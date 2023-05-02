Madhya Pradesh: Ex-minister Deepak Joshi may join Congress on May 6

Deepak Joshi | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politics in Madhya Pradesh has begun to heat up after former MP from Chhattisgarh of undivided Madhya Pradesh, Nand Kumar Sai, joined the Congress on Monday. Immediately after Sai defected to the Congress, former minister of Madhya Pradesh Deepak Joshi indicated that he might join the Opposition camp.

Deepak Joshi, son of former CM Kailash Joshi, who was one of founder members of the BJP, said he might join the Congress on May 6. He said that all options were open to him and that the party was neglecting him.

Deepak said his father had worked for the party throughout his life but there was no memorial in his name. According to him, former CM Kamal Nath allotted a piece of land at Bagli for construction of a memorial in the name of his father, but three years have passed since the government took over the reins of power, but the proposed memorial was not built.

Although his father had been an MP from Bhopal, nothing was built in his name, Deepak said. Deepak further said that his supporters were being harassed in Dewas and a kiosk run by a BJP worker was demolished. He further said that he had spoken to the Chief Minister about it, but no action was taken. Contd. on P6

According to Deepak, he has given evidence of a fraud of Rs 17.5 crore in PM's housing scheme but the government has not taken any action.

If Joshi leaves the BJP six months before the election, it will be a big shock to the party. The Joshis are very influential in Hatpipliya and Khategaon.