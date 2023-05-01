 Bhopal: Property dealer shot at in Gandhinagar, receives leg injuries
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Property dealer shot at in Gandhinagar, receives leg injuries

Bhopal: Property dealer shot at in Gandhinagar, receives leg injuries

The police added that the man sustained injuries in his leg and was rushed to the hospital by his friends, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men opened fire on a property dealer in Gandhinagar on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, police said.

The police added that the man sustained injuries in his leg and was rushed to the hospital by his friends, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Station house officer of Gandhinagar police station Arun Sharma said that the man who sustained injuries in the incident had been identified as Gyaan Singh Meena, a property dealer.

He told the police that he was passing through Badwai village in Gandhinagar along with his friend by a car on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday. During this, several persons sitting inside another car signalled them to stop. As Meena stopped his car, the group abused him and said he committed theft at their farm house.

A scuffle ensued during which one of the accused opened fire. The bullet hit Meena’s left leg and he fell on the ground while the accused fled. Meena’s friend drove him to the hospital.

SHO Sharma said that the efforts were on to nab the accused who shot at Meena.

Read Also
Bhopal: Hookah smoking rampant despite police raids
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Govt comes up with draft policy to check stray animal menace

Bhopal: Govt comes up with draft policy to check stray animal menace

CLIMATE CHANGE: Thermo-insensitive seeds required: Experts

CLIMATE CHANGE: Thermo-insensitive seeds required: Experts

Bhopal: Ladli Laxmi Utsav today

Bhopal: Ladli Laxmi Utsav today

Bhopal: Peon caught taking bribe

Bhopal: Peon caught taking bribe

Bhopal: Man stabbed for refusing to give beedi to acquaintance

Bhopal: Man stabbed for refusing to give beedi to acquaintance