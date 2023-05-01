Bhopal: Ladli Laxmi Utsav at CM House

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ladli Laxmi Utsav will be celebrated in the state on Tuesday. The state-level programme will be held at CM House. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will interact with beneficiaries of Ladli Laxmi Yojana from across the state. Nearly 1,100 girls of Bhopal and 500 parents from Sehore, Vidisha, Rajgarh and Raisen districts will take part.

The programme will be conducted by girls. Saplings will be planted by Ladli Laxmis and elected representatives with the name, Ek Ped Ladli Laxmi Ke Naam at Ladli Vatika. Martial arts will be demonstrated. Pictures, posters, banners, slogans related to Ladli Laxmi Yojana will be put up on Ladli Laxmi Path. The event will be broadcast in district headquarters, prominent places, community halls in the state.

Read Also Bhopal: One held in finance company robbery bid case