Bhopal: One held in finance company robbery bid case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Piplani police and Bhopal crime branch have arrested one out of four accused who had tried robbing gold from a finance company in Piplani last month. The accused has been arrested from Bihar.

Piplani police station incharge Ajay Nair said that accused Raja Kumar was a native of Bihar. Two bikes and fake Aadhaar cards have been seized from him.

According to SHO Nair, Sunny Singh and Nirantak who had planned robbery are currently serving sentence in prison in Patna and West Bengal respectively. They had formed a four-member gang and sent them to Bhopal for committing crime.

All the accused used to switch off their mobile phones a month before committing the crime, the police learnt while questioning Kumar. They also came to know all the gang members stayed at a rented accommodation in Sehore, 50 kilometres away from the city, the spot of crime.

After robbery bid, they had fled towards Uttar Pradesh to apprehend whom, the police and crime branch officials had launched a search operation in Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur and Patna.