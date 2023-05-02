Caught on Cam in MP: Drunk driver rushes van into Bhind river, dead

Caught on Cam: Drunk driving claims driver's life as uncontrolled van falls into Gauri Sarovar in Bhind |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A van, carrying two passengers, fell straight into a river after the drunk driver lost control of the wheels in Bhind on Monday night.

The driver died while the two passengers were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team. One of them is critical.

The incident was captured on CCTV installed in a nearby petrol pump.

According to information, the incident happened near a petrol pump on the banks of Gauri Sarovar in the city at around 11 pm. The van stopped briefly before taking a turn from the petrol pump and then suddenly moved forward before falling straight into the water body. As per reports, all three were drunk.

Locals immediately informed Dial 100, after which the SDRF team reached the spot. Two people were rescued with the help of the local people, while the driver identified as Rahul Johri died on the spot due to drowning. His body was also retrieved.

According to DSP Poonam Thapa, “One of the two people who survived after drowning is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, while the other youth is completely safe. The youth who survived said that all three youths were in an inebriated condition in the van when the accident happened.”

At present, the police are also investigating other aspects in this case, such as whether it was just an accident or a well-planned conspiracy.