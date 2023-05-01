MP: 'It's just a trailer...picture abhi baki hai', says Kamal Nath after veteran tribal leader Kumar Sai quits BJP to join Congress in Chhattisgarh

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After veteran tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai joined Congress on Monday in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh, former MP chief minister Kamal Nath termed it a trailer and asked people to wait for the bigger picture.

On media's question-- if a bigger BJP leader is expected to join Congress in Madhya Pradesh as well, the state Congress chief said, “Veteran BJP leaders are fed up of the party. Moreover, I don't care about the stature of a leader, I need workers in my Congress who will dedicate themselves fully to the party and public.”

Notably, a day after resigning from the BJP, senior Chhattisgarh tribal leader and former MP, Nand Kumar Sai, joined the Congress on Monday, in a major setback to the saffron party.

Sai took the membership of Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, State President Mohan Markam during a programme organised at the state office of Congress, Rajiv Bhawan.

On the occasion, Sai filled the Congress membership form and the Chief Minister garlanded him with cotton. Other prominent leaders of the Congress were also present.