 Chhattisgarh: Veteran tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai quits BJP; CM Baghel reacts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Veteran tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai quits BJP; CM Baghel reacts

Chhattisgarh: Veteran tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai quits BJP; CM Baghel reacts

Sai, a prominent tribal face in BJP, held several key positions. He served as the former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

ANIUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: Veteran tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai quits BJP; CM Baghel reacts |

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Chhattisgarh Nand Kumar Sai quit the party on Sunday.

In his resignation letter, Sai said he resigned from the primary membership and all posts of BJP. He said his image was being tarnished and there were conspiracies against him in BJP.

Nand Kumar Sai's resignation

Nand Kumar Sai's resignation |

About Sai's career

Sai, a prominent tribal face in BJP, held several key positions. He served as the former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. He was the Chhattisgarh BJP chief between 2003-2005. He was also the Madhya Pradesh (undivided) state party president from 1997-2000.

Sai's resignation comes months ahead the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.

"Senior BJP leader Nand Kumar Sai has tendered his resignation. He is our prominent leader, we will have a word with him and if there is any misunderstanding, will try to clear it," said Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao.

Bhupesh Baghel mocks BJP after veteran leader quits

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took the opportunity to mock BJP on the occasion. "Today Nand Kumar Sai ji has also said 'Mann ki Baat' of the tribals along with himself," Baghel tweeted.

Baghel's jibe came against the backdrop of the completion of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'.

Read Also
Dantewada Naxal attack: Amit Shah assures all possible help to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I pray for the continued progress': PM Modi extends wishes on Maharashtra Day & Gujarat Sthapana...

'I pray for the continued progress': PM Modi extends wishes on Maharashtra Day & Gujarat Sthapana...

Chhattisgarh: Veteran tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai quits BJP; CM Baghel reacts

Chhattisgarh: Veteran tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai quits BJP; CM Baghel reacts

Union govt blocks 14 mobile messenger apps; were being used by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir

Union govt blocks 14 mobile messenger apps; were being used by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir

Delhi Road Rage: Man dragged on car's bonnet for 2-3 kms in Nizamuddin Dargah area; shocking video...

Delhi Road Rage: Man dragged on car's bonnet for 2-3 kms in Nizamuddin Dargah area; shocking video...

Karnataka Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi schools PM on 'being abused 91 times' remark, says 'Learn...

Karnataka Elections 2023: Priyanka Gandhi schools PM on 'being abused 91 times' remark, says 'Learn...