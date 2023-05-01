Buffalo Heist in MP: One arrested for conning Gwalior man of 9 buffaloes on the pretext of 'non-existent' daughter's marriage

Buffalo Heist: One arrested for conning Gwalior man of 9 buffaloes on the pretext of 'non-existent' daughter's marriage | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident in Gwalior, a man was arrested for duping people of their buffaloes on the pretext of marrying his daughter--who apparently does not even exist. Police recovered nine buffaloes and cash worth more than Rs 1 lakh from the accused on Sunday.

The matter pertains to Bhawanrpura village of Ghatigaon area.

According to SDOP Santoh Patel, victim Krishna Singh Gurjar had lodged a complaint that Ghanshyam Gurjar took Rs 1 lakh from him on the pretext of getting his daughter married to Krishna’s brother. One year on, and he was still waiting for his brother's marriage.

Deceived three people so far

When Krishna asked Ghnashyam about the marriage, he further demanded nine buffaloes from him. Krishna fulfilled the demand but the marriage still did not take place.

SDOP Patel said, “The accused has deceived two other people in the past as well. He does not even have a daughter. We have arrested the accused and also recovered buffaloes from his possession.”