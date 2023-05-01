 MP: More than half kg gold seized from mobile box in Indore-Tikamgrah bus
Police have taken the driver and conductor of the bus into custody and are interrogating them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
MP: Gold worth Rs 34 lakh seized from Indore-Tikamgrah bus, probe on₹₹₹ | representative pic

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Police recovered over half kilogram gold worth over Rs 34 lakh from Tikamgarh bound bus on Monday morning

Reportedly, some merchants from Indore had sent the gold to their peers in Tikamgarh.

As per the sources, police had prior information about the black marketing of gold. The cops dressed as civilians and waited for the bus at Tikamgarh stand just like any other passenger. As soon as the bus arrived, they boarded the buss, quizzed the driver and started their search. It was then they found 600 grams of gold stuffed in a mobile phone box. 

Tikamgarh SP Rohit Kashwani said, “All the concerned people are being called on the basis of five parcels received from the driver. We are investigating whom this parcel belongs to? There is more than 670 grams of gold in this parcel and no bill. It will be weighed along with videography.”

