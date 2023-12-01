MP: Inter-State Notorious Gang Changed Over 100 ATM Cards To Loot People, Busted In Morena (WATCH)

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An inter-state gang was busted in Morena on Friday and three persons were arrested for allegedly withdrawing cash using forged ATM cards. The police also seized 150 ATM cards and POS machines from their possession, along with Rs 7.5 lakh cash.

These fraudsters would easily change the ATM cards and withdraw huge amounts of money from the bank account in one go through the POS machine. The police have registered a case against the arrested thugs and have kept them in lockup.

According to the information, a few days ago a young man had lodged a complaint in the Kotwali police station that while withdrawing the cash from the ATM, unknown people had discreetly changed his ATM card. Money has also been withdrawn from the account.

Taking this matter seriously, the police started investigating the thug gang. When the police started investigating in a technical manner, it came to light that people of inter-state thug gang carry out such incidents. After this, the police started investigating and activated their system to identify the miscreants and catch them.

In the morning the information was received through an informer that the people of the thug gang were about to leave for Gwalior in a four-wheeler. On this information, the police raided near Chhaunda Toll Plaza and caught three members of the thug gang. The police caught them and brought them to the police station. When interrogated the thugs, they revealed their names as Dharmendra Saas, Ashok Saas resident of Haryana and Dharmendra Thakur resident of Delhi.

According to the police, apart from Datia, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Mandla, thugs have also carried out such incidents in Chhattisgarh, UP and Rajasthan.

The police registered a case against the arrested thugs and put them in jail. The police have started searching for their other associates.

SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said that the Kotwali police arrested three members of the inter-state thug gang. ATM card, POS machine and Rs 7.5 lakh cash have been recovered from their possession. These people used to change ATM cards very carefully. Since there is a limit for withdrawing money from an ATM. Therefore, these people used to withdraw huge amounts in one go through a POS machine. Other members of the gang are being searched.