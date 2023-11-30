Indore: Students Can Do Dual Degree Courses At DAVV From Next Session

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students wishing to pursue dual degree courses from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya can do so from next session. Months after its executive council had given its approval, DAVV has now stated that it would start offering dual degree courses from session 2023-24. The university has planned to allow students to certificate and diploma courses from January, the students will be able to take admission in two degree courses simultaneously from July next year.

After taking admission to the regular course, the student can study in another course through distance education or online. For this, the students have to keep in mind that the examinations and classes of both courses should not clash with each other. The university will issue guidelines regarding the dual degree programme in the next few days.

World Bank’s team inspect projects at MGM, Health Dept

A three-member team of World Bank inspected the projects of anti-microbial resistance and zoonotic diseases run by the Microbiology Department of MGM Medical College on Thursday. The team of Dr David, Dr Lung Vu, and convener in India Dr Dinesh Nair inspected the facilities along with National Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) Dr Madhumita.

HoD Microbiology Department Dr Shashi Gandhi, Dr Anita Mutha, Dr Manish Purohit, Dr Akhikesh Pratap Singh, and Dr Ila Shrivastava Bajpai demonstrated the works done by the department along with the studies being conducted. “Along with expressing satisfaction on the works done by our department, the team also emphasised us to train the doctors and staff of private hospitals to implement the best practices to control AMR and zoonotic diseases to benefit more people,” Dr Gandhi said. Later, the team also visited the District Public Health Laboratory (DPHL) at Govt PC Sethi Hospital and the IDSP unit of Health Department where nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar informed them about the IHIP portal and monitoring of the diseases.