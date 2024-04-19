 MP: Inspired By Modi, Gwalior 'Chaiwala' To Contest Elections For 28th Time Despite Zero Victory (WATCH)
His previous electoral endeavors have been fraught with misfortune, either facing resounding defeat or rejection of his candidacy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a tea vendor, or 'chai wala' from Gwalior, reached the Collectorate office on Thursday and filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Candidate Anand Kushwaha Ramayani has contested 27 elections so far, ranging from the President to municipal council levels, but unfortunately has had to face defeat every single time.

Undeterred, he continues to fight for victory.

Ramayani, a resident of Samadhiya Colony in Gwalior, manages a tea shop for his livelihood. Additionally, he participates in recitations of the Ramayana with a devotional group.

Anand has two daughters and a son, all married, and his wife, Ganga Devi Grahni, supports his electoral pursuits. His children assert that their father's zeal for contesting elections stems from his deep passion, even though it incurs significant financial losses. Despite objections from relatives, Ramayani maintains that he uses his own earnings for campaign expenses. To file his nomination, Ramayani and his family rode an autorickshaw to the collector's office, where they submitted the necessary paperwork after paying respects at the office.

Anand Kushwaha draws inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and confidently states that time changes for everyone, including himself. While he has contested 27 elections without tasting victory, he remains hopeful for success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and claims to be ready for a commendable performance.

