Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Rakes Up 'Ram' In Damoh, Asserts 'India Needs A Strong Govt In Such War Times' (WATCH)

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in Damoh on Friday, when polling is underway at 6 seats of north-eastern Madhya Pradesh. While addressing the gathering, he said that this election is an opportunity for the public to make India the world power.

PM Modi said that at the time when countries are waging war against each other, India needs a strong government. "India needs a government working on a war footing, and only BJP government with full majority, can ensure protection during such times."

Notably, in Damoh voting will be held on April 26, in the second phase. The elections will be held on 7 seats in the second phase including Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul.

The Prime Minister also raked up Lord Ram amid the ongoing elections and accused the opposition for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus.

PM Modi is on an MP tour for the fourth time in 12 days. Earlier, PM Modi held a road show in Jabalpur on April 7. On April 9 and 14, he held a meeting in Balaghat and Pipariya, Narmadapuram respectively.

Modi said that the BJP government is neither subjugated by anyone nor bows down before anyone. He said that BJP’s principle is nation first. India should get cheap oil, so they took the decision in the interest of the country, to provide adequate fertiliser to the farmers.

PM Modi said that this election is not just an election to elect one MP. Rather it is the election of the country. This is an election to ensure the future of the country.

PM Modi also appealed to the people present in the gathering to vote.