MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shivraj Holds Raodshow, Makes 'Bhai' Pitch In Raisen Ahead Of Filing His Nomination From Vidisha (WATCH) | X

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a roadshow in Raisen after addressing a ‘Namankan Sabha’ in the district on Friday, as the phase-1 voting is underway in 6 six seats of Madhya Pradesh. The roadshow started from Raisen Bus Stand and ended at Indian chauraha. Chouhan will soon file his nomination papers from Vidisha.

Additionally, Congress has fielded Pratap Bhanu Sharma this time against 5-time MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan has served as the Member of Parliament from Vidisha constituency for five consecutive terms, i.e., 1991 (bypoll), 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004.

In 2005, he took the oath as the CM of Madhya Pradesh.

Received a grand welcome in Raisen

Former CM reached Raisen along with his wife Sandhya Singh and were welcomed warmly by the residents. Addressing the gathering, he said, "Mai neta nahi hun. Mai aapka bhai or aaoke bacchon ka mama hun....I am not a leader. I am your brother and maternal uncle of your children. I am just like you. Neither you have anyone else nor we have anyone else."

The former CM is going to contest Lok Sabha Elections from Vidisha this time and will aslo file the nomination papers for the same on Friday. Voting for the constituency will be held in the third-phase of elections on May 7. The results are to be declared on June 4