MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP, SP, Shiv Sena Attend Grand Rally As Congress' Arun Shrivastava Files Nomination In Bhopal (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Arun Shrivasatav from Bhopal lok sabha seat has filed nomination on Friday. He offered prayers at Curfew Mata temple early in the morning before filing the final papers.

Congress held a grand roadshow from Bhavani Chowk in Bhopal to Collectorate for its candidate Shrivastava. Workers of Sawajwadi Party (SP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also participated in rally, presenting a united front of the opposition grand alliance INDIA Bloc.

Several leaders including Congress state president Jitu Patwari, former minister Arun Yadav, Deepak Joshi, Sanjeev Saxena, MLAs Arif Masood, Atif Aqueel were also present in the rally. Along with this, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi party and AAP workers also supported the rally and were seen raising slogans. Arun Srivastava has already filed a dummy nomination on April 16.

Congress candidate Arun Srivastava said that his nomination is against disinvestment, inflation, misuse of CBI, ED, in the country.

"In Bhopal, Habibganj railway station has been disinvested and now BHEL is being disinvested," Shrivastava added.

He further said that former union minister Suresh Pachouri, who recently joined hands with BJP, boasted allotment of Rs 2200 crore under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), but it was the Congress government at centre which released the funds.

He asserted that in the name of smart city, only two roads have been constructed which is a big scam. Despite collection of property tax, private colonies are still illegal, therefore, an issue will be raised by congress.

He uttered that his nomination is to save the constitution.

Notably, Friday is the last day for filing nominations.