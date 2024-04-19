 Chhindwara Mayor Returns To Congress On Voting Day, Was Feeling 'Suffocated' In BJP; Urges Public To Vote For Nakul Nath (WATCH)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a jolt to the BJP, Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahake, who joined the saffron party, returned to Congress on the voting day on Friday. He posted a video on social media, saying he was 'feeling suffocated' and thus decided to rejoin Congress.

"Today, I want to put my views in front of the public without any fear or pressure. A few days ago, I joined another political party. However, since the day I joined the party, I have been feeling suffocated. I have been asking myself how I can deceive the person who has dedicated his life to the development of Chhindwara.

"There will be several occasions to do politics in life, but this is not the one. I am not aware of the consequences in the future, but today I stand with Kamal Nath ji. And I appeal to the to the people of Chhindwara to vote for Nakul Nath ji."

Notably, voting is underway across six Lok Sabha seats in north-eastern MP Sidhi, Balaghat, Mandla, Chhindwara, Shahdol, and Jabalpur.

Ahake joined the BJP in the presence of MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state party chief VD Sharma in state capital Bhopal on April 1. However, within 20 days he took the U-turn and returned to the Nath clan.

