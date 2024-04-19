 Guna Horror: Muslim Man Thrashes Hindu Live-In Partner With Belt, Rubs Chilli Powder On Her Wounds & Seals Lips With Glue To Suppress Her Screams; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGuna Horror: Muslim Man Thrashes Hindu Live-In Partner With Belt, Rubs Chilli Powder On Her Wounds & Seals Lips With Glue To Suppress Her Screams; Visuals Surface

Guna Horror: Muslim Man Thrashes Hindu Live-In Partner With Belt, Rubs Chilli Powder On Her Wounds & Seals Lips With Glue To Suppress Her Screams; Visuals Surface

The girl was brutally tortured and assaulted by her own supposed lover. This all began when a Muslim guy named Ayan Pathan lured and groomed a hindu girl into his love trap.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A brutal case of live-in relationships has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Guna city. The man allegedly assaulted and tortured his lover after she refused to transfer the registry of her house to his name. The accused locked the girl in a room and would thrash her mercilessly. He even sealed her lips with glue so her screams wouldn't reach the neighbours.

Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment at a district hospital, and her condition is said to be critical.

According to information, the accused, identified as Ayan Pathan, lured a Hindu girl into his love trap and persuaded her to enter a live-in relationship. The duo would reside at the girl's residence in Guna. After some time, Ayan started forcing the girl to transfer the registry of the house to his name. The girl rightfully refused.

Read Also
MP: Boyfriend's Marriage Triggered Gwalior Law Student To Jump From Fort
article-image
Read Also
MP: Wedding Firecrackers Ignite Massive Blaze In Morena, Shanties Burnt, Buffalo Killed; Visuals...
article-image

Furious, Ayan locked her in the house for over a month and would constantly torture and abuse her, both physically and mentally. He went to great lengths to force her to transfer the property on his name. He would beat her with a steel pipe and belt, apply chilli powder to her wounds, and then seal her lips so she couldn't shout.

After a month of captivity, it all came to an end when some locals approached the police. The accused was arrested.

The victim is said to be critical and is currently admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1 LIVE: 44.43% Turnout Till 1 pm; 92-Year-Old Casts Vote With Wife...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase-1 LIVE: 44.43% Turnout Till 1 pm; 92-Year-Old Casts Vote With Wife...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP, SP, Shiv Sena Attend Grand Rally As Congress' Arun Shrivastava...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP, SP, Shiv Sena Attend Grand Rally As Congress' Arun Shrivastava...

Guna Horror: Muslim Man Thrashes Hindu Live-In Partner With Belt, Rubs Chilli Powder On Her Wounds &...

Guna Horror: Muslim Man Thrashes Hindu Live-In Partner With Belt, Rubs Chilli Powder On Her Wounds &...

Chhindwara Mayor Returns To Congress On Voting Day, Was Feeling 'Suffocated' In BJP; Urges Public To...

Chhindwara Mayor Returns To Congress On Voting Day, Was Feeling 'Suffocated' In BJP; Urges Public To...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Over 44% Turnout Till 1 Pm Across Six Seats

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Over 44% Turnout Till 1 Pm Across Six Seats