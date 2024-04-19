Guna Horror: Muslim Man Thrashes Hindu Live-In Partner With Belt, Rubs Chilli Powder On Her Wounds & Seals Lips With Glue To Suppress Her Screams; Visuals Surface

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A brutal case of live-in relationships has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Guna city. The man allegedly assaulted and tortured his lover after she refused to transfer the registry of her house to his name. The accused locked the girl in a room and would thrash her mercilessly. He even sealed her lips with glue so her screams wouldn't reach the neighbours.

Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment at a district hospital, and her condition is said to be critical.

According to information, the accused, identified as Ayan Pathan, lured a Hindu girl into his love trap and persuaded her to enter a live-in relationship. The duo would reside at the girl's residence in Guna. After some time, Ayan started forcing the girl to transfer the registry of the house to his name. The girl rightfully refused.

Furious, Ayan locked her in the house for over a month and would constantly torture and abuse her, both physically and mentally. He went to great lengths to force her to transfer the property on his name. He would beat her with a steel pipe and belt, apply chilli powder to her wounds, and then seal her lips so she couldn't shout.

After a month of captivity, it all came to an end when some locals approached the police. The accused was arrested.

The victim is said to be critical and is currently admitted to the district hospital for treatment.