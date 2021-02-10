MP IN CATCH-22 SITUATION: As tiger numbers increase and forest cover remains stagnant, big cats are on the prowl in human-inhabited areas

BHOPAL: As the number of tigers is increasing in Madhya Pradesh, the challenge for the forest department has increased manifold to maintain its title of ‘Tiger State.’ Tigers have increased, but the forest area remains stagnant, say experts. This has made them vulnerable.

In the past one year, 17 incidents of tigers attacking humans have been reported out of which 6 have been killed across the state. Most of these people have been living in areas near tiger reserves.

The highest numbers of such incidences have been reported from Bandhavgarh that houses 124 tigers. Experts say that, considering the forest area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, it could accommodate about 65-70 tigers. This forces the tigers to venture out into the buffer areas.

Other tiger reserves, such as Pench and Kanha, are also facing the same problem. “The increasing number of tigers and stagnant forest area are the main worries for the forest department. It leads to territorial fights, sometimes resulting in the death of a tiger, as well,” said a forest officer wishing anonymity.