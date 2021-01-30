TIGER FOUND DEAD in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve

Seoni: A tiger was found dead in the core area of Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve, an official said on Saturday. The carcass was recovered on Friday, he said.

"Our patrolling party found the dead feline, aged around 13 years, in the Gumtara Range of the tiger reserve," its field director Vikram Singh Parihar said.

The body parts of the animal were found intact, he said. After the post-mortem, its carcass was disposed of, he said. The tiger's viscera has been sent for testing to ascertain the cause of the death.

