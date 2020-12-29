Madhya Pradesh: Are you waiting for a tiger to die, asks environmentalist

BHOPAL: Putting essential staff of the forest department on Covid-19 duty has cost 3 wild animals their lives due to poaching, claim wildlife conservationists. Three blue buck were poached in the Acharpura belt of the forest department in Bhopal. Such incidents also cause a threat to around 9 tigers present in this range.

Taking objections over the development, environmentalists have asked the government if it is waiting for a tiger to die. They have also demanded that the forest staff be put back on their original duty. Vital forest staff entrusted with safeguarding animals against poaching has been deputed in nearby areas to check “whether people are wearing masks properly”!

In a recent incident of arrest of a few poachers, the forest department officials have to call up the Sukhi Sevaniya police as they were short of staff. Following the awkward incident for the forest department, the responsible officer of the flying squad, RK Chaturvedi, has demanded people and written to the divisional forest officer (DFO), Bhopal, HS Mishra, to that effect.