MP: How A 'Fallen Beer Can' In Car Driven By Trainee Pilots Led To Death Of 2 BJP Workers In Guna 

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): After two BJP workers died in a horrific road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Tuesday late at night, fresh details highlighting the cause of the tragedy have surfaced.

According to information, the driver, Saurabh Yadav, is a trainee pilot and was driving under the influence of alcohol along with a fellow pilot. The duo were down several beer cans as they raced the car.

As the speeding car reached the main road near New City Colony, driver Yadav saw a scooter with two men on it. He tried to apply the brakes, but a fallen beer can got stuck below the brake pedal, making it non-functional. As a result, the car lost control, rammed into the scooty, and dragged it for about 100 metres. Both the BJP workers on the scooter died on the spot.

Two BJP Workers Die After An Over-Speeding Car Rams Into Their Bike, Drags The Duo For 100 Metres In Guna

Both accused arrested

District BJP secretary Anand Raghuvanshi (Magrana) and Kamlesh Yadav, the spouse of the Mohanpur village sarpanch, were identified as the victims. Tragically, Kamlesh Yadav passed away on the spot, while Raghuvanshi succumbed to his wounds while being taken to Bhopal hospital.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "Yesterday in Guna, a sad incident took place in which two of our fellow members died... One of my fellow members is still fighting for his life, our prayers are with him..."

Next day, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his grief and cancelled all his engagements for Wednesday. He also participated in the last rites of the two deceaseds and extended his condolences to the affected families.

As per Kotwali police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava, both the trainee pilots Saurabh Yadav from Noida and Abhash from Hyderabad were arrested after the incident