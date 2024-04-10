MP: Two BJP Workers Dead After Speeding Car Rams Into Their Scooty In Guna, Drags Duo For 100 Metres; VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two BJP workers died in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Tuesday late night.

The duo were on their scooty, when an over-speeding car, driven by a trainee pilot, rammed into them and dragged the duo for about 100 metres.

According to information, the accident occurred on the main road near New City Colony under Kotwali police station at around 11:30pm on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Two #BJP Workers Die After An Over-Speeding Car Rams Into Their Bike, Drags The Duo For 100 Metres In Guna #MadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradeshNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/P828NT1Wxp — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 10, 2024

The crash occurred when a speeding car driven by a trainee pilot named Saurabh Yadav crashed into the two wheeler on which both the victims were waiting. Due to the high speed the two wheeler was completely destroyed.

The victims were identified as district BJP secretary Anand Raghuvanshi (Magrana) and Kamlesh Yadav, the husband of the sarpanch of Mohanpur village.

Kamlesh Yadav, tragically died on the spot and Raghuvanshi succumbed to his injuries while he was being transported to a hospital in Bhopal.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "Yesterday in Guna, a sad incident took place in which two of our fellow members died... One of my fellow members is still fighting for his life, our prayers are with him..." https://t.co/K9ltIR2Mib pic.twitter.com/FGpJmIWrGT — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 10, 2024

As a mark of respect, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Guna LS, Jyotiraditya Scindia called to cancel all his political engagements and meetings for the day.

Taking on social media platform X, the Union Minister of Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia exclaimed his heartfelt condolences to the families and to the people of Guna.

मेरे गुना परिवार के दो आत्मीय सदस्यों, श्री आनंद रघुवंशी (मगराना) जी एवं श्री कमलेश यादव जी के दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना में आज आसामयिक निधन का ह्रदय विदारक समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। शोकाकुल हूँ, बेचैन हूँ। उनकी स्मृति में आज अपने सारे कार्यक्रम रद्द कर रहा हूँ। इस विपत्ति की घड़ी में… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (मोदी का परिवार) (@JM_Scindia) April 10, 2024

The car, driven by trainee pilot Saurabh Yadav from Noida, was accompanied by another trainee pilot named Abhash from Hyderabad. Both individuals were undergoing training at a local aviation academy.

“Both the accused were arrested and the car was seized” said Kotwali police station in-charge Anoop Bhargava.