 MP: BJP's VD Sharma Joins Cheti Chand Celebrations In Katni, Dance To Sindhi Songs Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls
Updated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state chief VD Sharma reached Katni to participate in the Sindhi community's Cheti Chand celebrations on Wednesday.

He visited Jagrati Park and celebrated Jhule Lal Jayanti with members of the Sindhi community. Sharma danced with them to traditional songs, highlighting communal harmony ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, Sharma will be contesting from the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to reporters, VD Sharma said his visit to the Mudwara assembly of Katni district was to connect with the Sindhi community members and workers.

Extending his warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti, Sharma emphasized the significance of communal harmony and unity symbolized by the festival.

Furthermore, he highlighted the induction of 200 Congress members into the BJP fold, a significant move strengthening the party's presence in the region. Among the new members was senior leader Brahma Jasuja from Katni district.

During his interaction with the media, VD Sharma revealed that a massive rally featuring India's Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to take place in Barhi Nagar of Vijayraghavgarh Assembly on April 11th. Sharma emphasized the significance of this event, highlighting that it aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of achieving a definite victory with "abki baar 400 par" (this time, over 400 seats).

He underscored the collective dedication of every BJP worker and senior leader towards realizing this goal, expressing confidence that the BJP's symbol, the golden lotus, will flourish across the nation. 

