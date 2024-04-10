 Indore: Morena Men Arrested For IPL Betting In Hotel Raid
Indore: Morena Men Arrested For IPL Betting In Hotel Raid

Seven mobile phones, SIM cards and accounts were recovered from the spot

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

ACP (Vijay Nagar) Krishan Lalchandani had received information that some men were betting for an IPL cricket match by providing IDs to the customer from hotel Shiv Om in the Scheme Number 94. The police team raided room number 203 where there men were betting for a match. The accused named Arvind Gupta, Akash Rathore and Shivam Gupta, the residents of Morena district were caught from there.  The accused allegedly informed the police that they used to get access from a website and were creating IDs of the customer on the internet to allow them to bet for the IPL match. The accused were booked under the relevant sections of the Gambling Act at the Lasudia police station and they are being questioned further.  

