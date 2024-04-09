Indore: Police To Identify Kids Getting High On Cycle Tube Solution, Thinner |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Increasing cases of kids/teenagers getting high after sniffing cycle tube solution, thinner and whitener is a serious concern for society. To get them rehabilitated, the city police have started a survey to identify the teenagers, who sniff the above things to get high. They would be identified on 18 points to get complete information about them and their family members.

Additional commissioner of Police (Law and order) Amit Singh said that the police stations of the city would identify the kids, especially aged between 10 and 17 years, as they are getting habituated to thinner, whitener and cycle tube solution.

The subordinates have been instructed to get information about the children on 18 points like names of kids, their parents, siblings, their source of income, kids’ source of cycle tube solution, whitener and thinner. After sniffing these things, teenagers stay relaxed for hours and that is how they become habituated to these things.

Two kids identified in Malharganj

Singh said that two kids aged between 10 years and 13 years were identified by the Malharganj police. The kids used to sniff some chemicals to get high. They used to sniff it in a garden or an isolated place. They have given crucial information about a woman, who provides them the chemical for Rs 20 to 30. They put the chemical on a piece of cloth and sniff it and don't go home for hours. They have become habitual of the same. The police with the help of district administration and other agencies would rehabilitate them. Information about the woman is also being gathered to take action against her. It is believed that many people indulged in selling such chemicals, thinner or whiteners surreptitiously. An ACP-level officer has been assigned for the same and the district administration has also been informed about the same. The children found sniffing chemical or whitener would be rehabilitated, they would be sent to school to connect them with the mainstream of the society. Police would also conduct Jansamwad to make people aware of the same.

Indore among 12 districts in state

More than 230 districts in the country have been selected where teenagers consume or sniff some chemicals to get high. Additional CP said that of these 12 districts including Indore are from the state. The home secretary monitors this thing on the national level. The role of the social justice department is also important and they are dedicated to saving the children from the intoxicants and to rehabilitate them. They also motivate the children for their education.

Stopping drug suppliers also a challenge for police

Stopping drug suppliers/peddlers in the city is also a challenge for the police. Singh said that Indore is the centre point as ganja reaches the city from adjacent districts. Some men grow ganja between the cotton crops to mislead the police and narcotics unit. Whereas, some suppliers are active in supplying smack, heroin and other drugs from Rajasthan and Mandsaur as well.