MP Horror: Elderly Couple Assaulted By Relatives, Accused Arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six days after an elderly couple was assaulted by their close relatives, the police have arrested the accused. The couple had approached the commissioner of police (CP) on Friday alleging a delay in action by Habibganj police. Following the senior officer's intervention, an FIR was registered, and the accused were arrested on Friday.

Habibganj police station TI Ajay Kumar Soni TI Soni, however, refuted the allegations, saying that action was taken in due time and the accused have been arrested.

The elderly man and his wife, residing in Ishwar Nagar area, were allegedly assaulted by his brother and his family members on the night of July 7, and an FIR was registered against the accused on Friday, said police.

Soni said that complainant, Vipin Sinhg Rajput,25, resides in Ishwar Nagar and operates a grocery store there. He told the police that on the night of July 7, he had closed his shop and was standing outside his house, when his paternal uncle's son, Rohit Rajput arrived there. As per Vipin, his family was at loggerheads with Rohit's family for a long time. Vipin alleged that his cousin Rohit began hurling abuses at him, after which his father Dilip Singh Rajput intervened and deterred him from hurling abuses.

Vipin further stated that Rohit allegedly misbehaved with his father (Dilip) too, and then went to his house to call his father Bhagwan Singh Rajput, mother Sangeeta Bai, brothers Ritik and Rishabh. The complainant further said that all of them arrived at the scene carrying rods and knives, and allegedly assaulted his father (Dilip) and when his mother (Anita) tried to intervene, Rohit allegedly stabbed her on her shoulder.

Adding to this, Vipin said that when he and his kin went to the Habibganj police station to lodge a complaint, they were made to wait there for a long time, and after they approached the police commissioner on Friday, and only after that the accused were arrested.