MP Woman Kills 2-Yr-Old Daughter, Then Jumps Into Well Over Fight With Hubby, Saved & Arrested

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly killed her two-year-old daughter and then attempted suicide after a fight with her husband in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni on Friday. First, the woman drowned her toddler in a water tank till she suffocated and died, then she jumped inside a well in an attempt to end her life, but was saved by her husband.

The incident occurred in the Chamari Tola area of Seoni.

Husband Jumped In To Save Wife

According to information, the mother had a conflict with her husband. Following to which she drowned her daughter Khushi in the water tank. She then leapt into a well, but her husband, Vishatu Lal Ahirwar, bravely jumped in and saved her. Unfortunately, he could not save their daughter.

Woman Arrested For Murder

The husband reported the incident to Chapara Police. The police arrived at the scene, retrieved the child's body, and took it to Chapara Hospital for a post-mortem. After the examination, the body was handed over to the father. The mother was arrested and presented in court by Chapara Police.

The community is shaken by the mother's actions. It was revealed that the woman got married in 2021. The court has sent the accused mother to jail, and police have filed a murder case against her.