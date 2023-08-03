 MP: Heavy Rains In Datia Flood Govt Offices & Quarters, Pahuja River Reaches Dangerous Levels
Due to the torrential rains, river Pahuj which flows through the border of Bhander, Madhya Pradesh, is in spate along with the drainage system in the town.

Updated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
First Rain In Datia: Continuous Rains For 6 Hours, Government Buildings Submerged, Administration Bans Transport Through Bridge Over Pahuj | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains continued non-stop in Datia district on Thursday, flooding the government offices and quarters.

Observing the dangerous water level of Pahuj River, the district administration has become alert and has banned the people from passing through the Rapta bridge built over the same river.

River And Drainage In Spate
Due to the torrential rains, river Pahuj which flows through the border of Bhander, Madhya Pradesh, is in spate along with the drainage system in the town.

Over Pahuj river, which is also adjacent to Uttar Pradesh border, there's a bridge called Rapta, through which thousands of people pass every day.
But as the rain water has engulfed the bridge, total transportation over the bridge has been stopped by the administration.

