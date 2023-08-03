 Bhopal: GMC Junior Docs Protest Enters 3rd Day, Allege Toxic Work Culture Triggered Dr Saraswati To End Life
The protesters have been demanding resignations of Head of Department (HoD) Gynecology and other authorities concerned at GMC over Dr Saraswathi's suicide.

Bhopal: GMC Junior Docs Protest Enters 3rd Day, Allege Toxic Work Culture Led Dr Saraswathi To End Life | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Junior Doctor Association (JUDA) staged protests for the third straight day on Thursday, over suicide of 27-year-old Dr Saraswathi at Bhopal's Gandhi Medical College. Alleging toxic work culture and ill-treatment by the professors, the junior doctors also took out a rally in Hamidia Hospital’s campus.

The protesters have been demanding resignations of Head of Department (HoD) Gynecology and other authorities concerned at GMC over Dr Saraswathi's suicide.

Another Doc Tries To End Life

Meanwhile, another graduate of the college attempted to end his life on Thursday. The victim, identified as Dr Kartik, was in depression for a long time and was taking psychiatric treatment. He consumed sleeping pills in prolific quantities, and was rushed to Hamidia hospital for timely treatment, where his condition is said to be stable, media spokesperson of Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA), Bhopal, Dr Kuldeep Gupta told Free Press.

Dr Saraswathi Ended Life By Taking Overdose Of Anesthesia

Notably, on Monday, junior doctor of GMC Dr Saraswathi Choudhary--who was 14 weeks pregnant, ended her life by taking an overdose of Anesthesia injections and sedatives.

Her co-workers, requesting anonymity, told Free Press that she was distressed, as the HOD of the gynaecology department was not accepting her thesis. This probably prompted her to take the extreme step, they alleged. 

