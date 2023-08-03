Bhopal: President Murmu Inaugurates National Cultural Fests Utkarsh & Unmesha At Ravindra Convention Centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated on cultural fests Utkarsh, Unmesha at Bhopal's Ravindra Convention Centre on Thursday noon. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel were present on the occasion.

Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi Sandhya Purecha presented 'Dokra' artwork to the president.

Over 800 artistes from across states and UTs will participate in the events.

All 17 sessions will witness different topics on the first day under Unmesha. Film director Gautam Ghose will preside over the session on Cinema and Literature, classical dancer and Rajya Sabha member Sonal Mansingh will preside over a session on What Freedom Means to me.

Writers from Spain, Fiji , Japan , Poland, and Nepal will express view on Global Literature for Globalised World.

The session on 'The idea of India' will be chaired by Hindi poet and editor and critic Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari.