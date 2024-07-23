MP: Over 60 Homes Collapse Under Deep Water Due To Heavy Rainfall In Ashok Nagar; People Stranded On Rooftops (WATCH)

Low Lying areas of Ashok Nagar are completely submerged | FP Photo

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): More than 60 homes collapsed due to intense rainfall on Monday night in Ashok Nagar. A video of the incident shows several homes submerged in deep water, and people stranded on roof tops.

#WATCH | MP: Heavy Rains Lead To Flooding In Kukawali, Gaduli, And Dhuder; 60 Homes Inundated, Mud Houses Collapse #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/oRiQxdUUBX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 23, 2024

The incident occurred across the Mungawali region in Ashok Nagar where the houses inundated due to a torrential downpour on Monday night. The intense rainfall began around 3 AM and continued unabated, resulting in the area receiving approximately 130 millimeters (about 6 inches) of rain, leading to significant flooding.

The heavy rain caused the Kukawali village bridge on National Highway 346 to become submerged, with water covering approximately 400 feet on both sides, disrupting vehicular traffic. Some mud houses collapsed under the strain of the floodwaters, adding to the residents' hardships.

According to information, the heavy rain led to the flooding of three villages: Kukawali, Gaduli, and Dhuder. Over 60 homes across these villages were inundated, with some mud houses collapsing under the strain.

Videos have surfaced showing homes submerged up to waist height, forcing residents to seek refuge on their rooftops since morning. The sudden deluge has ruined household items, leaving families stranded and their belongings damaged.

Erosion found on bridge

In addition to the flooding, a section of the Kukawali bridge was eroded due to the excessive water, which also washed away surrounding soil. Consequently, National Highway 346 was closed for an extended period. The Kukawali bridge remained under about three feet of water for over two hours, further complicating rescue and relief efforts.