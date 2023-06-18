MP: Gwalior Youth Dead After Consuming Poison Along With Minor Girlfriend, Kin Accuses Girl Of Murder

Deceased Suraj Kushwaha |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and his minor girlfriend consumed poison leading to the youth’s death in Gwalior on Saturday. The girl, however, is undergoing treatment and hasn’t gained consciousness. The family members of the deceased Suraj Kushwaha have expressed the apprehension of his murder and have accused the girl and her family members of killing Suraj.

At present, the police have taken cognizance of the matter and are investigating it.

The matter pertains to Virpur Paharia in Girwai police station area of the city. According to the police, Suraj Kushwaha, an auto driver by profession, was having a love affair with a 16-year-old girl for several days. Both had allegedly eloped a few days earlier.

Suraj was accused of kidnapping the minor girl

On June 15, a case of kidnapping of a minor girl was registered against Suraj. Police are speculating that they consumed poison sometime while they were living together.

When the people of the neighbourhood came to know about the incident, they took the boy and the girl to the hospital where Suraj was declared brought dead.

Police are now waiting for the girl to gain consciousness and the boy’s postmortem report to process further in the investigation.

Probe on, police waiting for postmortem report

Meanwhile, Suraj's relatives have accused the girl and her family members of killing him. They said that if both have consumed poison together then how can one survive while the other one is dead.

Girwai police station in-charge Raghuveer Meena said that the condition of the girl is out of danger. She is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. A probe has been set up on Suraj's death. Legal action will be taken after the post-mortem and other facts emerge.

