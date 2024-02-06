 MP: Gwalior Man Receives Non-Veg Burger Instead Of Veg; Files Complaint In Consumer Forum Against Zomato
Even after immediately complaining about this to Zomato and Burger Buddy, the company did not take any action in the matter.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After a plastic piece was found in the pizza base of a famous pizza brand in Bhopal, another incident of mismanagement by the food delivery chains has come to light from Gwalior.

A man received a non-veg burger instead of the veg chilly loaded burger that he had ordered from Zomato, prompting him to file a complaint in the consumer forum against the food delivery app and the burger outlet.

According to information, Ashish Sharma, a resident of Thatipur area of the city had ordered a veg chilly loaded burger and a chocolava cake from Burger Buddy through Zomato on February 2. However, when Ashish received the order, he realised that there were pieces of meat in the burger while something else was delivered in place of chocolava.

Ashish, along with his friends made a video of the delivery foul up and said that his sentiments have been hurt because of this. He also claimed that even after immediately complaining about this to Zomato and Burger Buddy, the company did not take any action in the matter.

Matter reaches consumer forum

The incident is said to have happened on February 2 and the video related to this incident is now going viral on social media. A complaint has been made in the consumer forum regarding the incident.

