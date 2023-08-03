MP: Gwalior Man Accuses LIC Of Transferring His Policy Amount Of ₹3.6 Lakh To Wrong Bank Account

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An LIC account holder has accused the public insurance company of accidentally transferring his policy amount of Rs 3.6 lakh into a wrong bank account. The man who has received the amount by mistake withdrew the money and had spent it all. Police have registered the case against the accused.

The matter pertains to the LIC office located in Tansen Nagar police station area of Gwalior district.

Accused Refused To Return Money

Giving information about the case, CSP Vijay Singh Bhadoria, said, “Murar resident Lavkesh Sharma has an account in Tansen Nagar LIC office. He was schedule to receive his LIC policy amount of ₹3.67 in his bank account. However, he said, the LIC officials accidentally transferred the amount to some random account of HDFC Bank account holder. The said account holder withdrew the amount from his account and also used it. But, when he was asked to return the money, he refused.”

He further said that police have registered a case against the accused and started investigating the matter.

