 MP: Gwalior Man Accuses LIC Of Transferring His Policy Amount Of ₹3.6 Lakh To Wrong Bank Account
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Gwalior Man Accuses LIC Of Transferring His Policy Amount Of ₹3.6 Lakh To Wrong Bank Account

MP: Gwalior Man Accuses LIC Of Transferring His Policy Amount Of ₹3.6 Lakh To Wrong Bank Account

According to the victim, the person who received the amount has also spent all the money on his comfort and luxury.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An LIC account holder has accused the public insurance company of accidentally transferring his policy amount of Rs 3.6 lakh into a wrong bank account. The man who has received the amount by mistake withdrew the money and had spent it all. Police have registered the case against the accused.

The matter pertains to the LIC office located in Tansen Nagar police station area of Gwalior district. 

Read Also
MP Shocker! Gwalior Man Hacks Wife, Her Lover To Death After Catching Them In Objectionable...
article-image

Accused Refused To Return Money

Giving information about the case, CSP Vijay Singh Bhadoria, said, “Murar resident Lavkesh Sharma has an account in Tansen Nagar LIC office. He was schedule to receive his LIC policy amount of ₹3.67 in his bank account. However, he said, the LIC officials accidentally transferred the amount to some random account of HDFC Bank account holder. The said account holder withdrew the amount from his account and also used it. But, when he was asked to return the money, he refused.”

He further said that police have registered a case against the accused and started investigating the matter.  

Read Also
Trending News: Ankita From Bhopal Ordered Food For Her Ex-Boyfriend, And THIS Happened Later
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Gwalior Man Accuses LIC Of Transferring His Policy Amount Of ₹3.6 Lakh To Wrong Bank Account

MP: Gwalior Man Accuses LIC Of Transferring His Policy Amount Of ₹3.6 Lakh To Wrong Bank Account

India Should Go For Younger Cheetahs Habituated To Human Presence: African Experts Tell Government

India Should Go For Younger Cheetahs Habituated To Human Presence: African Experts Tell Government

MP Shocker! Gwalior Man Hacks Wife, Her Lover To Death After Catching Them In Objectionable...

MP Shocker! Gwalior Man Hacks Wife, Her Lover To Death After Catching Them In Objectionable...

Literature Truer Account Of Past Than History; Has Preserved Humanity: Prez

Literature Truer Account Of Past Than History; Has Preserved Humanity: Prez

National Cultural Fest Utkarsh 2023 In Bhopal: A Dive Into Culture, Tradition & Dance Forms Of...

National Cultural Fest Utkarsh 2023 In Bhopal: A Dive Into Culture, Tradition & Dance Forms Of...