 MP Shocker! Gwalior Man Hacks Wife, Her Lover To Death After Catching Them In Objectionable Condition
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
MP Shocker! Gwalior Man Hacks Wife, Her Lover To Death After Catching Them In Objectionable Condition | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly hacked his wife and her lover to death with an axe after he caught them together in an objectionable condition in Gwalior on Thursday.

According to the police, the husband beheaded wife Mahadevi Baghel and her lover Dharmendra Jat with an axe leading to their death on the spot. The husband has been identified as Murari Baghel. 

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and started an investigation. 

Further details awaited.

