MP: Govt Sits On Nod To Prosecute Two IAS Officers Nested In Land Scam

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing is waiting to get prosecution permission of two IAS officers, the agency is waiting for permission for past 10 years, but the state government is not responding.

EOW has registered FIR against the two IAS officers Yogendra Sharma (now retired) and Pawan Jain. Both the officers are nested in land scam. Sharma who the collector of district Vidisha had given a permission to exchange the precious land of Waqf Board and Jain who was SDM in Sanver of Indore district had given the permission to a builder, which gave huge loss to the state exchequer, said the officials.

Case one, Vidisha

In the year 2010 the 4.633 hectares of land of Wafq Board situated in Kurwai of Vidisha district was exchange with the 6.280 hectares of land of one Moien Bijli Khan.

On papers all facts were seen in favour of the Board, but when the tehsildar of the area evaluate the land cost, the real cost of the land was of 7.77 crore and was exchanged with the land worth only Rs 75.98 lakh.

Into the papers of the EOW, it is claimed that the collector Yogendra Sharma ordered the tehsildar to mutate the land papers on the name of Board and on the name of exchanger.

In the year 2014, the FIR was registered against the then collector, CEO of district panchayat and CEO of Wafq Board.

Since then 10 reminders has been sent to the government seeking permission to put the case into the Court, the recent reminder has been sent on May 6th.

Case two, SDM Sanwer

In the year 2006, in Sanwer one colonizer Vidhut Mittal brought a mega plotting project of 110 acer of land.

The then SDM Koshal Bansal was having the responsibility of providing permission to construct colony.

First he accepted the development charge of Rs 26.75 lakh and the two per cent, which is Rs 53,513 as a supervision charge was deposited in the village panchayat.

Later the colonizer presented the amended estimate of colony and deposited Rs 18 lakh to the village panchayat as a supervision charge.

But in real case the development charge was estimated to Rs 47.65 crore and the supervision charge was estimated to Rs 95.30 lakh.

During the tenure of SDM Bansal, because of wrong estimate the state government got the loss of Rs 98.72 lakh.

After that SDM Pawan Jain came and freed 151 plots mortgage under the development and completion of the project. But he gave permission without the completion of the work. The revenue inspector Dinesh Chandra Sharma prepared a report and on the basis of the report the permission was given. This gave the loss to the state government.

Director General of EOW Ajay Sharma said that the reminders have been sent to the state government, and the agency is waiting for the approval. The permission of prosecution will be going to give by the Government of India, of the IAS officer Pawan Jain and Yogendra Sharma.

The permission against the SDM Koshal Bansal is also pending with the state government for the approval.