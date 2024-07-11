 MP: 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Gwalior

MP: 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Gwalior

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and started an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons from a family lost their lives and one got injured on Thursday when a high-speed truck collided with their auto-rickshaw in Gwalior.

Read Also
MP Horror: Monster Dad Ties Kids Upside Down, Beats Them Mercilessly; Sends Torture Video To...
article-image

According to information, the victims included a husband, wife, their son, and a niece. The family was traveling from Malanpur to Banmore in the auto-rickshaw when the incident occurred.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene promptly and sent the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Naresh Balmiki, a 52-year-old resident of Banmore, was returning home with his 45-year-old wife Usha, their son Rahul, niece Ankita, and nephew Ajay after attending a relative's wedding in Malanpur. Ajay was driving the auto-rickshaw.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Two Kids Found Dead In Rain-Water Pit Near Cemetery In Gwalior
article-image

The collision took place when they entered the Maharajpura police jurisdiction. A speeding truck struck the auto-rickshaw, resulting in the immediate death of Naresh, Usha, Rahul, and Ankita. Ajay, who was driving, sustained severe injuries. The truck driver fled the scene following the accident.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and started an investigation.

Ajay, the injured driver, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities have registered a case against the truck driver and are actively searching for him. The families of the deceased in Banmore have been notified of the tragedy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Gwalior

MP: 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Gwalior

MP Horror: Monster Dad Ties Kids Upside Down, Beats Them Mercilessly; Sends Torture Video To...

MP Horror: Monster Dad Ties Kids Upside Down, Beats Them Mercilessly; Sends Torture Video To...

MP Shocker: Two Kids Found Dead In Rain-Water Pit Near Cemetery In Gwalior

MP Shocker: Two Kids Found Dead In Rain-Water Pit Near Cemetery In Gwalior

CAUGHT ON CAM: Miscreants Thrash Bhopal City Bus Driver After He Asks Man To Vacate Seat Reserved...

CAUGHT ON CAM: Miscreants Thrash Bhopal City Bus Driver After He Asks Man To Vacate Seat Reserved...

MP: 36,000+ Surplus Teachers In Govt Schools Across State; 1,134 Teachers In Bhopal, 1,399 In Indore...

MP: 36,000+ Surplus Teachers In Govt Schools Across State; 1,134 Teachers In Bhopal, 1,399 In Indore...