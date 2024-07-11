MP: 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Auto-Rickshaw Collides With Truck In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons from a family lost their lives and one got injured on Thursday when a high-speed truck collided with their auto-rickshaw in Gwalior.

According to information, the victims included a husband, wife, their son, and a niece. The family was traveling from Malanpur to Banmore in the auto-rickshaw when the incident occurred.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene promptly and sent the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Naresh Balmiki, a 52-year-old resident of Banmore, was returning home with his 45-year-old wife Usha, their son Rahul, niece Ankita, and nephew Ajay after attending a relative's wedding in Malanpur. Ajay was driving the auto-rickshaw.

The collision took place when they entered the Maharajpura police jurisdiction. A speeding truck struck the auto-rickshaw, resulting in the immediate death of Naresh, Usha, Rahul, and Ankita. Ajay, who was driving, sustained severe injuries. The truck driver fled the scene following the accident.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and started an investigation.

Ajay, the injured driver, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities have registered a case against the truck driver and are actively searching for him. The families of the deceased in Banmore have been notified of the tragedy.