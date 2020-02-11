MP Govt in trouble over sand mining in four districts

BHOPAL: The contractors taking over the mines in Hoshangabad, Mandla, Raisen and Ashoknagar have put the government to trouble by not depositing the security money.

Companies and individuals who have taken over those mines had to deposit the security money worth 25% of the maximum cost of those mines, but they did not pay in the amount till February 8.

Now that the money has not been deposited, the government has to decide whether it should seize their earnest money or give them more time to deposit security.

Power Make Projects Limited (Hoshangabad), Rajendra Raghuwanshi (Raisen), KP Singh Bhadauria (Mandla) and Rajendra Singh Raghuwanshi (Ashoknagar) quoted the highest price in the bid for mines.