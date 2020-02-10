PM Modi’s talk on CAA and Pakistan to divert attention from key issues: Kamal Nath

Nath also alleged that more industries have been shut down than they were opened during the 15-year-long rule of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. "Whereas the confidence of investors in the state has gone up under the present (Congress) government," he claimed.

Earlier in Janauary, Kamal Nath had hit out at at the Centre for rising inflation and decreasing employment in the country. Nath said that the central government is not paying attention to the real issues and is trying to mislead and confuse the people of the country.

Nath had tweeted, "Employment has disappeared, unemployment is at its peak, jobs are vanishing, inflation is soaring, food items becoming expensive - vegetable-pulses-edible oil-onion all getting out of reach, falling growth, businesses are on the brink of collapse."