PM Modi’s talk on CAA and Pakistan to divert attention from key issues: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is now talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Pakistan to divert people's attention from the issues of unemployment and rising farmer suicides.
While addressing a function organised to mark the birth anniversary of saint-poet Ravidas, Kamal Nath said: "Modi Ji, dhyaan modhne ke liye kabhi rashtravaad ki baat karenge, kabhi Pakistan ki baat karenge lekin naujavano aur kisaano ki baat nahi kaarenge....muh chalaane mein aur desh chalaane mein bahut antar hota hai."
Nath also alleged that more industries have been shut down than they were opened during the 15-year-long rule of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. "Whereas the confidence of investors in the state has gone up under the present (Congress) government," he claimed.
Earlier in Janauary, Kamal Nath had hit out at at the Centre for rising inflation and decreasing employment in the country. Nath said that the central government is not paying attention to the real issues and is trying to mislead and confuse the people of the country.
Nath had tweeted, "Employment has disappeared, unemployment is at its peak, jobs are vanishing, inflation is soaring, food items becoming expensive - vegetable-pulses-edible oil-onion all getting out of reach, falling growth, businesses are on the brink of collapse."
In another tweet, he said, "Modi government is not addressing the real issues, and is trying to mislead and confuse the people... This time the slogans like 'war on inflation' have disappeared... This is the reality of the Modi government."
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)