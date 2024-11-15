 MP Govt Committed To Free Tribal Communities From Sickle Cell Anaemia; Says Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Govt Committed To Free Tribal Communities From Sickle Cell Anaemia; Says Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla

MP Govt Committed To Free Tribal Communities From Sickle Cell Anaemia; Says Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla

As per an estimate, Madhya Pradesh has made significant strides in checking sickle cell anaemia by conducting 80.67 lakh screenings.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Rajendra Shukla |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday said the state government was committed to freeing the tribal communities from sickle cell anaemia.

He was speaking after inaugurating the state's first 'Centre of Excellence for Prenatal Diagnosis of Hemoglobinopathies' at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa district on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! Young Couple Burnt Alive In House, Only Ashes & Bones Found; Could Not Bare Child
article-image

He said this centre was dedicated to research, diagnosis and clinical testing of blood-related genetic disorders, especially for people of the Vindhya region, including tribal groups.

Establishing this centre is an effort to elevate healthcare facilities, provide precise and dedicated medical services to those affected by blood-related disorders, especially within vulnerable groups in Madhya Pradesh, Shukla said.

FPJ Shorts
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh
BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh
Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty
Rajasthan: RAS Officers Demand Protection Act For Employees After SDM Slapped During Poll Duty

Recognising the prevalence of these disorders in the Vindhya region, particularly within the tribal community, this centre was deemed essential, he said.

Read Also
MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Cash Reward To Man For Saving Lives Of 7 Family Members Met With Car...
article-image

"It will conduct in-depth research on blood-related genetic disorders and provide timely diagnostic and health services," he added.

As per an estimate, Madhya Pradesh has made significant strides in checking sickle cell anaemia by conducting 80.67 lakh screenings.

In the first phase of the Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission, over 46 lakh genetic counselling cards have been distributed, with Madhya Pradesh leading the country in this initiative, official sources said.

Based on the successful pilot project for controlling sickle cell anaemia in Madhya Pradesh, the nationwide Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission 2047 has been launched, covering 17 states, they added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shivaji Nagar, Bairagarh Gaon,...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shivaji Nagar, Bairagarh Gaon,...

MP Govt Committed To Free Tribal Communities From Sickle Cell Anaemia; Says Deputy Chief Minister...

MP Govt Committed To Free Tribal Communities From Sickle Cell Anaemia; Says Deputy Chief Minister...

Contaminated Kodo Millet Poses Grave Threat To Humans Too, Says NGT After 10 Elephants Die In...

Contaminated Kodo Millet Poses Grave Threat To Humans Too, Says NGT After 10 Elephants Die In...

Mahakaushal Science Fair Begins In Jabalpur, Scientists From ISRO, DRDO Attend

Mahakaushal Science Fair Begins In Jabalpur, Scientists From ISRO, DRDO Attend

MP’s 400-Year-Old Six-Faced Kartikeya Temple Opens Its Gate On Kartikeya Purnima, Attracts Huge...

MP’s 400-Year-Old Six-Faced Kartikeya Temple Opens Its Gate On Kartikeya Purnima, Attracts Huge...