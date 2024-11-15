MP Govt Committed To Free Tribal Communities From Sickle Cell Anaemia; Says Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla

Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Rajendra Shukla |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday said the state government was committed to freeing the tribal communities from sickle cell anaemia.

He was speaking after inaugurating the state's first 'Centre of Excellence for Prenatal Diagnosis of Hemoglobinopathies' at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa district on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

He said this centre was dedicated to research, diagnosis and clinical testing of blood-related genetic disorders, especially for people of the Vindhya region, including tribal groups.

Establishing this centre is an effort to elevate healthcare facilities, provide precise and dedicated medical services to those affected by blood-related disorders, especially within vulnerable groups in Madhya Pradesh, Shukla said.

Recognising the prevalence of these disorders in the Vindhya region, particularly within the tribal community, this centre was deemed essential, he said.

"It will conduct in-depth research on blood-related genetic disorders and provide timely diagnostic and health services," he added.

As per an estimate, Madhya Pradesh has made significant strides in checking sickle cell anaemia by conducting 80.67 lakh screenings.

In the first phase of the Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission, over 46 lakh genetic counselling cards have been distributed, with Madhya Pradesh leading the country in this initiative, official sources said.

Based on the successful pilot project for controlling sickle cell anaemia in Madhya Pradesh, the nationwide Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission 2047 has been launched, covering 17 states, they added.

